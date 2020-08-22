Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of EVO Payments worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.51.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $193,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

