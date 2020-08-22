Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 941.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $298.70 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $302.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.22 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

