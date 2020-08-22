Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of NCR worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NCR by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after buying an additional 310,463 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NCR by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $676,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

