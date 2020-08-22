Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 187,873 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Renasant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Renasant by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renasant by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

