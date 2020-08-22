Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.28% of American Software worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in American Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 341,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.06 million, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

