Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $55,458.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,120 shares in the company, valued at $993,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $250,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,816. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.51%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

