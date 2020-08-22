Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,612 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Howard Hughes worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 108.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,866,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 371,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,623,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 840,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 185,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

