K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in K12 were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in K12 during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 92.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE LRN opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

