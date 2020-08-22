Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,292 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,386,000 after purchasing an additional 287,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 548,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,802,000 after buying an additional 44,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $42.60 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

