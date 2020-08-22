IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $60,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $73,460,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $24,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,616,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $15,487,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,309,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIPC. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

