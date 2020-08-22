Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

About Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

