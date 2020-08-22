Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 5.2%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

About Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Resona Shares Down 5.2%
Resona Shares Down 5.2%
SUN ART RETAIL/ADR Stock Price Down 0%
SUN ART RETAIL/ADR Stock Price Down 0%
KonaTel Shares Up 23.1%
KonaTel Shares Up 23.1%
Guyana Goldfields Trading Down 1%
Guyana Goldfields Trading Down 1%
Kin and Carta Trading Down 1.3%
Kin and Carta Trading Down 1.3%
Tembo Gold Trading Up 11.1%
Tembo Gold Trading Up 11.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report