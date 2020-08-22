SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

SUN ART RETAIL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SURRY)

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SUN ART RETAIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUN ART RETAIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.