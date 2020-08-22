KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Shares Up 23.1%

Shares of KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) rose 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL)

KonaTel, Inc provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. The company offers post-paid wireless plans, including voice; text and data; wireless data only plans; and equipment that support the wireless plans, such as phones, tablets, and accessories.

