Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) Trading Down 1%

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 2,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Guyana Goldfields to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

