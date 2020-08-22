Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.83). Approximately 88,901 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 million and a PE ratio of -35.28.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

