Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 11.1%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) shares were up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 179,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

