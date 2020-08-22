Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) Trading Up 5.6%

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMSF)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 147,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 45,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64.

Valens Groworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYMSF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

