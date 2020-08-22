Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 6.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 59,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 215,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The firm has a market cap of $90.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73.

About Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

