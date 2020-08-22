JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) Trading Down 1.9%

JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.55. 147,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 326,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.78 million.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

