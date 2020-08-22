Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Rio2 Ltd (CVE:RIO) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 248,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 332,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

