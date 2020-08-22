Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Trading Down 3.9%

Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.64 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.85 ($0.39). Approximately 4,349,568 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.08 ($0.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

