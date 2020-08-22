Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 99,764 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider David Ciclitira acquired 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($268,008.89).

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

