New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 83,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

New Age Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

