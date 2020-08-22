First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.02

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.02 and last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.