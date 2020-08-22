Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

