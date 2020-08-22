DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.71, for a total transaction of $2,664,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,618.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,493,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in DexCom by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $426.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.92. DexCom has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

