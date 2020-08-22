Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

