Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Fearnley Fonds lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BofA Securities cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.25. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

