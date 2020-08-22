WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.44.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WillScot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WillScot by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $18.04 on Friday. WillScot has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

