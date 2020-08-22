GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.58.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.23. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Richman sold 25,618 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,006,914.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,350.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $67,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,359 shares of company stock worth $7,991,438. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

