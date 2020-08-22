Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carnival will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

