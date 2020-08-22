Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.50 ($6.37).

BEZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Beazley alerts:

LON BEZ opened at GBX 436.60 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 432.92. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.29).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.