DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.85.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DTE Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 696,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

