VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in VMware by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VMware by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth $91,781,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

