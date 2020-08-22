UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ING Group downgraded shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

