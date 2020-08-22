US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katina Dorton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $137,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $36.43 on Friday. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

