Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Chuy’s stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $378.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

