Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.31% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

