Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Namibian Resources Plc (LON:AAOG) were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 4,114,880 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.32.

About Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG)

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

