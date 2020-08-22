Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €114.85 ($135.12) and last traded at €114.60 ($134.82). Approximately 248,795 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €114.15 ($134.29).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

