adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €261.20 ($307.29) and last traded at €261.60 ($307.76). 640,923 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €267.50 ($314.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €245.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €234.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.