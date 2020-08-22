ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Up 1%

ThyssenKrupp AG (ETR:TKA) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €6.38 ($7.51) and last traded at €6.35 ($7.48). 1,951,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.29 ($7.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.67.

About ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

