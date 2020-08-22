Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Up 1.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.20 ($17.88) and last traded at €15.17 ($17.85). 6,026,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.00 ($17.65).

The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.09.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

