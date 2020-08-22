Siemens (ETR:SIE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Siemens AG (ETR:SIE) was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €118.08 ($138.92) and last traded at €118.02 ($138.85). Approximately 947,930 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €116.66 ($137.25).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.63.

Siemens Company Profile (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

