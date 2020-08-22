Osram Licht (ETR:OSR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Osram Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €43.18 ($50.80) and last traded at €43.40 ($51.06). Approximately 73,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.80 ($51.53).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.83 and a 200 day moving average of €41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81.

About Osram Licht (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

