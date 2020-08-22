Analysts Set Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price at $61.38

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on CREE. Roth Capital lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

