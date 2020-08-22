Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 16,589 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,589 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $2,111,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,901,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,338,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,587 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $4,919,842.50.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,642 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $4,841,842.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,179 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $1,647,902.16.

On Monday, August 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 27,005 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $3,352,130.65.

On Thursday, July 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,188,534.45.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $27,290,707.77.

On Friday, July 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 34,380 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $3,648,749.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $6,945,645.44.

On Monday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $3,904,067.16.

On Thursday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,273 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,583,810.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 31.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 80,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

