Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Northland Securities from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,226. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 41.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

