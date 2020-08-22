Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.34

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 12950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 400.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at $19,843,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,898 shares of company stock worth $10,723,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

