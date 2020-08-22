INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.76). 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 906% from the average session volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.96.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

